LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.