LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

