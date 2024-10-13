LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,812 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

