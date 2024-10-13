LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,912,000 after buying an additional 536,477 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 178.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,185,000 after acquiring an additional 409,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $190.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

