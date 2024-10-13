LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

