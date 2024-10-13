LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $90,806,000 after buying an additional 1,478,213 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,690,000 after buying an additional 1,079,734 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,147 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 364,184 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

