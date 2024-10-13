LVW Advisors LLC Sells 978 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 51.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,965. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.18. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.