LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.