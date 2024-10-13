LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 77,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

