MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,236.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,861 shares of company stock worth $69,961,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

MTSI stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

