Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,385,000 after buying an additional 1,379,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 747,542 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $7,015,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 606,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 218,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Macy’s Trading Up 2.2 %

M opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.