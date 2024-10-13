Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.69.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $225.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

