Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 139,144 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

