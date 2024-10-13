Marshall Wace LLP Invests $209,000 in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of First of Long Island at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

