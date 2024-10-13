Marshall Wace LLP Invests $228,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NYSE NHC opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.40. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.