Marshall Wace LLP Invests $242,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.