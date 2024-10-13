Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $161,000 Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,332,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 559,329 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

