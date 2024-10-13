Marshall Wace LLP Takes $247,000 Position in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 98,528 shares in the last quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECO opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 28.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.01%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

