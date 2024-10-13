Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,172 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 513,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after buying an additional 64,834 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 116,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,412,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.