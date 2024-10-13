Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after purchasing an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $135.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $135.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.