Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Unionview LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

