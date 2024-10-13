Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 675,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 149,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

VGSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

