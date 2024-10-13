Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $305.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.16.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

