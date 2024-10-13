Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 13.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Workday by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

Workday stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

