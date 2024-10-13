Mather Group LLC. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

