Mather Group LLC. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $42,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $206.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

