Mather Group LLC. Has $121,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

