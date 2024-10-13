Mather Group LLC. Has $126,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $454.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $455.69.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

