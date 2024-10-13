Mather Group LLC. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 68,924 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

