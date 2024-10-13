Mather Group LLC. Has $143,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $86.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

