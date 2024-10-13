Mather Group LLC. Has $99,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

