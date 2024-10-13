Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Loews by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

