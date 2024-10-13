Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,257 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

