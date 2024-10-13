Mather Group LLC. Sells 20,982 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,476,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,230 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 641,053 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,254,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,358.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124,167 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.