Mather Group LLC. Sells 305 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of LVS opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

