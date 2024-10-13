Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,562 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 110,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 123,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.