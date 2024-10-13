Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,831 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 295,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

HBAN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.49%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

