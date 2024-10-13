Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

