Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,450.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,421.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,390.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.