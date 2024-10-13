Michael Bigger Sells 1,054,091 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 0.9 %

EAST stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $922,320.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 66.06% and a negative return on equity of 2,066.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

