Millennium Management LLC Acquires 62,865 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,095,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 481,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

