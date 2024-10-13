Millennium Management LLC Acquires 743,499 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pyxis Oncology were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 56.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

