Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,645 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,421,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,716.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,526.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $507,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.