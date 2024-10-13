Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.34 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Taboola.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.