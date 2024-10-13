Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,456 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $2.35 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Citigroup raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

