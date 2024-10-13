Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 563,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 350,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

