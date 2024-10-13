Millennium Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 56,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other FARO Technologies news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,363.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

