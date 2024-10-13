Millennium Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.50 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $646.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

