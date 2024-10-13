Millennium Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of OLO worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get OLO alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 644,200.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in OLO by 52.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

OLO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $4.76 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $771.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,309.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 591,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,065.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $66,419.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,309.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,148 shares of company stock worth $554,425. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.