Millennium Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355,926 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,637,634.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,095 shares in the company, valued at $34,637,634.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,095 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,140 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMCI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 32.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Articles

